Akshay Kumar starrer 'Sooryavanshi' set to hit theatres on April 30

The 53-year-old actor took to his Twitter handle and announced the release date for his film along with a teaser video. He tweeted, "We promised you all a cinematic experience and that's what you will get...the wait is finally over! Aa Rahi Hai Police. #Sooryavanshi releasing worldwide in cinemas on 30th April 2021. #Sooryavanshi30thApril."The video that Akshay posted read, "One year ago on 2nd March 2020, Sooryavanshi trailer was launched and our beloved audience showered it with love. But little did we know what was coming. The world came to a sudden halt. We had to issue a statement postponing the release of our film. But we promised our audience that Sooryavanshi will be back in theatres when the time is right. We know it's been a year but a promise is a promise. And guess what the wait is finally over. Aa Rahi Hai Police... Releasing worldwide in cinemas only... 30th April."Katrina Kaif also posted the same video on her Instagram handle, along with the caption, "And it's coming Sooryavanshi in cinemas April 30 th... Aa raha hai storm. Aa rahi hai police. #Sooryavanshi releasing worldwide, only in cinemas, on 30th April 2021."'Sooryavanshi' which is a continuation of the cop action 'Singham' universe, began with the Ajay Devgn starrer 'Singam' and 'Singham Returns', expanded with 'Simmba', starring Singh and Devgn, and now taken forward with Kumar's character.In 'Sooryavanshi' Akshay will be portraying the role of a DSP, who unites with Devgn's 'Singham' and Singh's 'Simmba' to fight crime. Along with that, Katrina will be playing the role of Devgn's love interest in the film.The cop drama's release had been a topic of speculation for a year now. It was originally slated to release on March 24, 2020, but was delayed due to the COVID pandemic, which led to the shutting down of cinema halls. (ANI)