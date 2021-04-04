Akshay Kumar tests positive for Covid-19

Mumbai, April 4 (IANS) Bollywood star Akshay Kumar announced on Sunday that he has tested positive for the novel coronavirus and has isolated himself.

Akshay shared on Twitter that he has contracted the virus and is under home quarantine.

"I wish to inform everyone that earlier this morning I tested positive for Covid-19. Following all the protocols, I have immediately isolated myself. I'm under home quarantine and have sought necessary medical care," he tweeted.