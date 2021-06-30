Akshay Kumar to remake 'Ratsasan', Rakul on board!

Vishnu Vishal's hit thriller Ratsasan is all set to be remade in Hindi. Ranjit Tiwari, the director of Bell Bottom will helm the remake and Rakul Preet Singh is all set to reprise Amala Paul's role.
Sources say that the shoot of the Hindi remake will begin early next year or by the end of this year.
Earlier, it was rumored that Ayushmann Khuranna will be reprising Vishnu Vishal's role but now, Akshay has been confirmed to play the protagonist.
The rest of the cast and crew of the film are yet to be officially confirmed. Ratsasan was already remade in Telugu and tasted commercial success. The Tamil version also had a good run in Kerala.