Akshay Kumar unveils new poster of 'Filhaal 2' ahead of teaser release

The 'Mission Mangal' actor took to his Instagram handle and shared another romantic poster of the song along with the caption, "Some stories stay with you forever... #Filhaal2Mohabbat teaser releasing on 30th June."In the new poster, Akshay and Nupur could be seen lost in love in each other's embrace. The intense romantic shot gave a glimpse of what's coming in 'Filhaal 2- Mohabbat'.The lyrics and composition of the new song will be by Jaani and Punjabi singer-actor Ammy Virk will also be a part of this music video.'Filhaal 2- Mohabbat' is a sequel to the hit song 'Filhall', which marked Akshay's debut in independent music video space. Interestingly, it also marked the screen debut of Nupur.It had released last year and was immediately a resounding success. The song and its video along with Akshay and Nupur's chemistry were appreciated by fans, leading to an overwhelming response.Reportedly, 'Filhall' even became the most liked Indian song on YouTube worldwide with over 5.8 million views in just two months of its release.Now, with the second one, fans have been waiting to see what Akshay and Nupur have in store for them. (ANI)