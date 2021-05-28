Akshay Kumar urges all to break taboos on Menstrual Hygiene Day

The 'Housefull 3' actor took to his Twitter handle and tweeted, "Today is World Menstrual Hygeine day. Doing #Padman in 2018 opened my eyes to what women go through because of stigma and lack of basic sanitary facilities. Thankfully things are improving by the year. @mrsfunnybones and I will forever stay with the cause. #BreakTheTaboo."Akshay cited his 2018 release 'Pad Man' to highlight the issue. The R. Balki film was inspired by the life of Arunachalam Muruganantham, a small-town entrepreneur from Tamil Nadu who invented low-cost sanitary napkins to generate awareness in rural areas. The film also stars Radhika Apte and Sonam Kapoor in key roles.Meanwhile, on the work front, Akshay had been shooting for his upcoming movie 'Ram Setu' with Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha. 'Ram Setu' is being helmed by Abhishek Sharma.Apart from 'Ram Setu', the actor has several other exciting films in the pipeline including 'Housefull 5', 'Bachchan Pandey', 'Atrangi Re', 'Bell Bottom' and 'Sooryavanshi'. (ANI)