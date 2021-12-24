Akshay Kumar: Want to do films with simplicity, not in complications

However, the National-Award winning actor does not think about burdening himself with the thought of competing with himself and says that he wants to do films with simplicity and not in complications.

Mumbai, Dec 24 (IANS) In his over a three-decade-long journey in Hindi cinema, superstar Akshay Kumar has been a part of many blockbusters and has given several iconic characters.

Akshay has given some unforgettable characters to cinema such as Raju from 'Hera Pheri', Raj Malhotra in 'Aitraaz', Makrand "Mac" Godbhole from 'Garam Masala', Happy Singh from 'Singh is Kinng', DCP Veer Sooryavanshi from 'Sooryavanshi' and Sajjad Ali Khan from his latest release 'Atrangi Re' to name a few from a bag full of blockbuster hits.

Does it get pressurising to taking up the game higher every time he comes on screen?

Akshay in a chat with IANS said: "No, I don't have any kind of thing which... For me, I don't have any burden... I don't think about it. There is no pressure. I don't want think about it also... I just want to think about what kind of films I am doing in the future, tomorrow what shooting I have to go for, what role am I doing. I just want to think that. I want to do films with simplicity and not in complications."

Akshay has his diaries full or next year. The 54-year-old star has several back-to-back releases such as 'Prithviraj', 'Bachchan Pandey', 'Raksha Bandhan', 'Ram Setu' and 'OMG 2: Oh My God! 2'.

"I feel good I have around 5-6 films next year and I don't know how would I do it," Akshay said.

'Atrangi Re' has released digitally on Disney+ Hostar.

