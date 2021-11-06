Akshay Kumar's 'Sooryavanshi' collects Rs 26.29 cr on Day 1

Mumbai, Nov 6 (IANS) Akshay Kumar-starrer 'Sooryavanshi' has received a roaring response on day one of its release. The film has minted Rs 26.29 crore, so far.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted: "#Sooryavanshi ROARS on Day 1… REVIVES biz… Records EXCELLENT numbers, despite 50% occupancy in the largest market [#Maharashtra]… Day 2 is SUPER-STRONG… Has potential to grow over the weekend… CINEMAS AND CINEGOERS ARE BACK… Fri Rs 26.29 cr. #India biz."