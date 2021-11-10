Akshay Kumar's 'Sooryavanshi' crosses Rs 100 cr mark amid pandemic

Indian film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the figures. He wrote, "#Sooryavanshi is NOT OUT... Continues to attract substantial footfalls even on weekdays, especially in #Maharashtra and #Gujarat... Eyes Rs 120 cr [+/-] total in *Week 1*... Fri 26.29 cr, Sat 23.85 cr, Sun 26.94 cr, Mon 14.51 cr, Tue 11.22 cr. Total: Rs 102.81 cr. #India biz."Helmed by Rohit Shetty, 'Sooryavanshi', which also stars Katrina Kaif in the lead role, was released in theatres on November 5.It's just the fifth day of the release, and the film has managed to collect Rs 102.81 crore so far.Rohit is extremely happy after learning about the box office collections.Taking to Instagram, Rohit thanked everyone for their love and support."THANK YOU INDIA," he wrote.'Reportedly, 'Sooryavanshi' is Rohit's ninth film that has entered the Rs 100 crore club. (ANI)