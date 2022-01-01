Akshay Oberoi: 2021 has been a busy year

Mumbai, Jan 1 (IANS) As the curtains came down on 2021, actor Akshay Oberoi, who is currently taking time off from work to celebrate his birthday with his family in the US, recalled how last year was busy and safe.

Akshay said: "2021 really has been a busy year and a safer year than 2020. All projects fared well and I feel very blessed to have received so much of love and appreciation for my work.