Akshay Oberoi explores 'different shade' in 'Those Pricey Thakur Girls'

Mumbai, Aug 25 (IANS) Actor Akshay Oberoi, who has nailed every role, is currently shooting for his upcoming show 'Those Pricey Thakur Girls' which is based on the book written by author Anuja Chauhan.

The 'Gurgaon' actor has recently wrapped up his shooting schedule for the show.

Akshay is excited to share a glimpse of his role. Akshay will be seen playing a character the audience has never seen before.