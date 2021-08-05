Akshay Oberoi: 'Gurgaon' was a learning experience

Mumbai, Aug 5 (IANS) Akshay Oberoi turned nostalgic as his film 'Gurgaon' completed four years of its release date this week. The actor says the 2017 film was a learning experience for him.

Talking about the same, Akshay shared: "Being a part of this film has been a huge learning experience, and remembering those days makes me feel quite nostalgic. Gurgaon will always be special for me, I got the opportunity to work with such huge talents like Pankaj Tripathi and Shankar Raman, and I don't think I could ask for anything more. Even today people send messages after watching the film on OTT and makes me very happy."