Akshay Oberoi has cameo role in 'State Of Siege: Temple Attack'

Mumbai, April 13 (IANS) Actor Akshay Obero will be seen in a special appearance as an Indian commando in Ken Ghosh's "State Of Siege: Temple Attack", starring by Akshaye Khanna.

"I play Akshaye Khanna's best friend and younger brother (in arms). Ken Ghosh and Zee5 approached me and I was game. I shot for three to four days in Manali and had lots of fun. I loved the experience of wearing a uniform as a commando and my respect for them is much greater now," Oberoi said.