Akshay Oberoi: 'High' has given me some beautiful memories

Mumbai, Oct 7 (IANS) Actor Akshay Oberoi's show 'High' has completed one year after its release, on Thursday. He says it has given me some beautiful memories that he will cherish for a lifetime.

The show also had Ranvir Shorey and Shweta Basu Prasad.

"The show 'High' has given me some beautiful memories that I will cherish for a lifetime. Time has literally flown as I still recall the time when we began shooting for the show and what a lovely experience it was.