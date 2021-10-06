Akshay Oberoi starts dubbing for 'Inside Edge' Season 3

Mumbai, Oct 6 (IANS) Actor Akshay Oberoi who is playing an interesting role in the much talked about sports drama 'Inside Edge' has begun the dubbing sessions for its Season 3.

Akshay has films like 'Gurgaon', 'High', 'Flesh', 'Madam Chief Minister', 'Chote Nawab', and 'Illegal' to his credit.