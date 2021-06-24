Akshay Oberoi starts shooting for 'Illegal Season 2'

Mumbai, June 24 (IANS) Actor Akshay Oberoi is back on set and has started shooting for the second season of "Illegal". The actor reprises his role of advocate Akshay Jaitley.

The actor spent time with family in the US before flying back to work.

"When I was cast to play a lawyer, I was excited about exploring the legal thriller. The challenges in playing this kind of a character include looking believable and owning the script because there's no palpable facade that you can project to look the part you're portraying," Akshay tells IANS.