Akshay-Sara-Dhanush starrer 'Atrangi Re' in theatres on August 6

Mumbai, Feb 19 (IANS) Aanand L. Rai's Atrangi Re has been locked for theatrical release on August 6. The film stars Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan, Dhanush and Nimrat Kaur in lead roles.

This is the first time Akshay, Sara and Nimrat are working with Rai, while the filmmaker has worked with Dhanush earlier in the 2013 film Raanjhanaa.