Akshay, Suniel, Gulshan nostalgic as 'Hera Pheri' turns 21

The Priyadarshan directorial had opened on March 31, 2000 and is counted among the greatest comedies ever made in Bollywood.

Mumbai, March 31 (IANS) Actors Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Gulshan Grover on Wednesday turned nostalgic as their superhit comedy "Hera Pheri" completed 21 years of release.

"No wonder we underestimate how quickly time flies. It seems I blinked, and 21 years went by. What a film we made @priyadarshandir @akshaykumar @SirPareshRawal @GulshanGroverGG #Tabu. Missing #OmPuri ji very dearly today," Suniel Shetty tweeted.

Commenting on Suniel's tweet, Akshay Kumar wrote: "Agreed! Even we didn't know back then what a film we were making, each scene better than the other. Specially love this one: dhoti. Genius of Priyan sir and epic dialogues by late Neeraj Vora."

Actor Gulshan Grover, who was also a part of the cast, tweeted: "21 years of #Herapheri , what a film by director Priyadarshan @priyadarshandir Producer #firozNadiadwala and brilliant actors @akshaykumar @SunielVShetty @SirPareshRawal #Tabu #Asrani ji , late #OmPuri ji and #KabiraSpeaking."

"Hera Pheri" was followed by a sequel titled "Phir Hera Pheri" in 2006, and talk of a third film in the series keeps happening off and on. On Wednesday, commenting on the actors' tweets, fans demanded a third installment in the franchise should be made.

--IANS

abh/vnc