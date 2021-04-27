Akshay, Twinkle donate 100 oxygen concentrators

Mumbai, April 27 (IANS) Author Twinkle Khanna on Tuesday announced on Instagram that she along with her husband, Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar, were donating 100 oxygen concentrators in an effort to contribute to the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Wonderful news -- Dr Drashnika Patel & Dr Govind Bankani of London Elite Health through Daivik Foundation are donating 120 oxygen concentrators and as @akshaykumar and I have managed to get our hands on 100 as well, we have a total of 220.Thank you for the leads. Let's all do our bit," tweeted Twinkle.