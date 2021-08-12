Akshay-Vaani waltz their way into Instagrammers' hearts

Akshay shared the video on Instagram. The two hold each other gently as they groove on the number, which has been sung by Gurnazar and Asees Kaur.

Mumbai, Aug 12 (IANS) Actors Akshay Kumar and Vaani Kapoor are already in a celebratory mood, going by their latest dance video on the song 'Marjaawaan' from their upcoming film 'Bell Bottom'.

The actor asked their fans to create their own steps on the tune.

"Some songs stay with you forever. Create your versions of #Marjawaan with your partner. I'll reshare some of the best entries on my story," he wrote as the caption of the video, which currently has 936,000 views on the photo-sharing website.

'Bell Bottom', an espionage thriller is directed by Ranjit M. Tiwari. The film also stars Lara Dutta Bhupathi and Huma Qureshi. Set in the 1980s, the film was largely shot in Glasgow, Scotland, amid the Covid-19 lockdown.

--IANS

dc/kr