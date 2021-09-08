Akshay's mother passes away: He says 'she was my core'

The 53-year-old star said that his mother passed away peacefully.

"She was my core. And today I feel an unbearable pain at the very core of my existence," he wrote.

"My maa... Smt Aruna Bhatia peacefully left this world today morning and got reunited with my dad in the other world. I respect your prayers as I and my family go through this period. Om Shanti," he wrote.

On Tuesday, Akshay had shared a health update about his mother and said that it was a "tough hour" for his family.

"Touched beyond words at your concern for my mom's health. This is a very tough hour for me and my family. Every single prayer of yours would greatly help," he wrote on Twitter.

--IANS

