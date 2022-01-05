Akshit Sukhija plays cancer specialist in upcoming show 'Fanaa- Ishq Mein Marjawaan'

Mumbai, Jan 5 (IANS) 'Shubharambh' actor Akshit Sukhija has been roped in to play one of the lead characters of Ishaan in the upcoming show 'Fanaa- Ishq Mein Marjawaan'.

He talks about playing an oncologist in the serial.

Akshit said: "I'm feeling exhilarated for being given this wonderful opportunity of playing a leading role of Ishaan in 'Fanaa- Ishq Mein Marjawaan'. The show is a new-age romantic thriller and has an intriguing storyline."