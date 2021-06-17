Akshita Mudgal finds airport proposals 'so romantic'

In the show, the male protaganist Ahaan has finally realised his love for Ishqi and is set to confess his feelings for her.

Mumbai, June 17 (IANS) Actress Akshita Mudgal, who plays the lead role of Ishqi in the show "Ishq Par Zor Nahi", says her dream proposal would be one made at the airport.

"Every girl dreams of receiving a memorable proposal from her beau. It's one of the nicest moments in her life. Personally, I feel airport proposals are so romantic. We have grown up watching them in movies as well, where the hero goes to any length to make his feelings known to the ladylove of his life. To experience this in real life, too, must be equally exciting and thrilling. We have loved shooting for this sequence," says Akshita.

Talking about how the two characters have developed in the show, Akshita says the audience has been anticipating their love story.

"Ahaan has finally made his feelings clear to Ishqi. It's lovely to see both show their vulnerable side to each other. The audience have waited for this moment, and we have been inundated with messages from fans who want to know if they will end up with each other in the long term," says the actress, of her role and show that airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

--IANS

ym/vnc