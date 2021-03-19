Akshita Mudgal: Ishk Par Zor Nahi represents women of today

Mumbai, March 19 (IANS) Actress Akshita Mudgal, who is part of the TV show "Ishk Par Zor Nahi", says that her character is very relevant in this day and age. Akshita says that her show is all about how independent women of today and how they feel about love.

"The show truly represents the young woman of today. While women today are fiercely independent and don't believe in conforming to the norms, we believe in the power of love and it's wholesomeness. Love makes us better humans, more selfless, generous and kind," she says.