Akshita Mudgal misses street food of North India

Mumbai, April 13 (IANS) Actress Akshita Mudgal is a big fan of north Indian street food. However, she says she is unable to enjoy the same due to the pandemic.

The actor, who is from Agra, is not able to travel back home due to Covid and has been missing her favourite food items.

"Anyone who knows me, knows that I am a bigtime foodie! Being born and brought up in the North, I have grown up eating an array of the most delicious delicacies. From the authentic Mughlai and Awadhi cuisines to the epic street food, North India is a foodie's paradise! But being in Bombay, if there's one thing that I miss the most, it would be Delhi ki chaat! I confess… it's my comfort food. But because of the pandemic, I am not able to go back home to enjoy these," she says.