Akshita Mudgal: Women are inherently more patient and organised

She adds that women make sure to take care of everything.

"I personally believe that women are inherently more patient and organised. They multi-task with ease," she says.

Mumbai, April 6 (IANS) Actress Akshita Mudgal, who is seen in the show "Ishk Par Zor Nahi", believes that women are more organised and can multitask better.

"Women usually have the habit of going above and beyond to ensure that everything is taken care of -- be it her work space or responsibilities at home," she says.

In fact, she adds that women do a great job of balancing work and home.

"Moreover, the fact that women make juggling work life and home life look so effortless, says a lot about how good we are at multi-tasking," she says.

Even in the show, Ishqi, her character, is fiercely independent and does not rely on anyone for her needs. She is warm, caring, thoughtful and goes an extra mile to help and take care of her loved ones.

"Ishk Par Zor Nahi", airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

--IANS

anj/vnc