'Ala Vaikunthapuramloo' production team hints at upcoming surprise

Hyderabad, Oct 28 (IANS) Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde-starrer 'Ala Vaikunthapuramloo' directed by Trivikram Srinivas was a big hit at the time of its release. The music by S.S. Thaman was a chartbuster with almost all the songs going viral.

There are talks that the whole team is to come together for another upcoming movie. These speculations about their movie were triggered after Naga Vamsi tweeted about an upcoming surprise. He posted a picture of the four, posing together, and quoted that there is a big surprise coming up soon.