Alankrita Sahai cast as lead in Punjabi film 'Fuffad Ji'

The actress, who has been part of films such as "Love Per Square Foot" and "Namaste England", says she had a great time reading the script.

Mumbai, June 18 (IANS) Actress Alankrita Sahai has been roped in to play the leading lady in the Punjabi film "Fuddad Ji". The Pankaj Batra directorial also stars Binnu Dhillon and Gurnam Bhullar.

"I was given a narration of the script and I literally rolled on the floors laughing. It's one of the films which has to be watched with the family for a great time together," she tells IANS.

On the unlock situation, the actress feels while things are getting normal, it is important to not let one's guard down.

"The pandemic is not over yet. We are moving towards normalcy and it's important for us to get vaccinated whenever the opportunity arises. Let's stay safe and I pray for everyone's safety and happiness," she says.

--IANS

ym/vnc