Alankrita Sahai: It is everyone's responsibility to help, not just frontline workers

Mumbai, June 7 (IANS) Actress Alankrita Sahai feels everyone, and not just frontline workers, has a responsibility to help the needy during the pandemic.

"It's not just the responsibility of the frontline workers. We are citizens of the world too, and it is our duty towards to help our brothers and sisters. Let's all do our bit. Each family helping another family or any individual is only adding to your good karma and this is our dharma to be of service too," the "Love Per Square Foot" actress tells IANS.