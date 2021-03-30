Alaya F says her music video 'Aaj sajeya' could be wedding song of season

Talking about her new project, Alaya says she is confident that the song will soon be part of every wedding playlist.

Mumbai, March 30 (IANS) Actress Alaya F, who made her Bollywood debut last year with the comedy "Jawaani Jaaneman", returns in the music video "Aaj sajeya", which was launched on Tuesday.

"It has charm and quirk, and is just very truthful to a modern young bride. It has all the right components to be the wedding song of the season. This will be my first music video so I'm very excited about it. It's been such a fun and warm ride that now that it's releasing, I am looking forward to seeing everyone's reactions," she says.

The song also features actor Taha Shah Badussha, who has worked in films such as "Luv Ka Da End", "Gippi" and "Baar Baar Dekho". He made his OTT debut with the series "Bekaaboo 2".

"Aaj sajeya" has been directed by Punit Malhotra. Musician Goldie Sohel has penned the lyrics, as well as composed and sung the number.

