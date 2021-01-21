  1. Sify.com
  4. Alaya F sets the floor on fire with dance moves

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Thu, Jan 21st, 2021, 17:09:04hrs
Mumbai, Jan 21 (IANS) Bollywood actress set temperatures soaring on Thursday with her dance moves on the title track of Kalank.

Twinkle toes Alaya posted a video of her dancing on Instagram. Alongside the clip, she wrote: "Decided to make a dance reel on one of my favourite songs!?? hope you guys enjoy this so all the bruises on my leg today are worth it. Choreographed by (and dancing with me): @utkarshc21 #kalank."

Daughter of actress Pooja Bedi, Alaya made her Bollywood debut with "Jawaani Jaaneman" earlier this year. She has a three-film deal with producer Jay Shewakramani.

--IANS

