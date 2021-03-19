Alaya F shares her happy clicks on beach

Mumbai, March 19 (IANS) Bollywood actress Alaya F looks stunning in a black mesh bodycon paired with denim. She posed for the photo-op while at the beach.

Alaya, daughter of actress Pooja Bedi, posted the pictures on Instagram, and she describes the pictures as: "Happy clicks on the beach."

Known for her quirky and fun posts on social media, Alaya is an avid user of the digital platform to stay connected with her fans and followers.