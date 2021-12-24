Alec Baldwin is 'trying to get through a tough time' this Christmas

Baldwin said: "I wanted to take a moment to say thank you to all the people who sent me such kind words and best wishes and strength and hope and prayers, thoughts and lots of encouragement."

Los Angeles, Dec 24 (IANS) Hollywood veteran star Alec Baldwin has shared that he's going "through a tough time" and wants to focus on his family this Christmas.

"I got hundreds, hundreds of e-mails from friends, family and colleagues and people I haven't heard from in quite a while to send me strength and good wishes and so forth. I'm really grateful to them."

The actor added that he is "looking forward to some aspects of this being behind me", and shared the tragedy will "never be behind us" for anyone involved, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

He added: "I never lose sight of that, not a day goes by I don't think about that."

Now, he is focused on his family and getting through a "really tough time" as best he can.

He continued: "It's true, I only care about my wife and my kids and moving forward with my life and trying to get through a tough time, a really tough time. I want to say thank you to all the people who sent me good wishes who sent me support. I'm really grateful for that, I feel very awkward going through this, it's been very difficult.

"Whatever holiday you're celebrating, happy holidays to everybody. I hope that you're as lucky as I am in one department, that you're home with your family; I'm home with my family."

Baldwin, who will reportedly be spending a "quiet" Christmas in the Hamptons with his wife Hilaria and their six children - again thanked his fans, and urged people to "be safe" during the pandemic.

He said: "I don't have anything smart or original to say, just thank you to the people who sent me these great wishes. Be safe, wear a mask, get the booster. Don't let Santa Claus down the chimney without a mask."

