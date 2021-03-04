Alec Baldwin quits Twitter

Los Angeles, Hollywood actor-filmmaker Alec Baldwin posted an Instagram video on Thursday to express disappointment at being trolled after his tweet about Gillian Anderson's accent.

"Wanted to post a quick video to say that I deactivated my Twitter account today. I just wrote, 'Oh, that's interesting'. And of course, you can't do any irony on -- you can't do any irony in the United States anymore because the United States is such (an) uptight, stressed-out place and such an unpleasant place right now," Baldwin says in the video.