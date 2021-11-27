Alex Rodriguez celebrates Thanksgiving with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis, two daughters

Washington [US], November 27 (ANI): Alex Rodriguez seems to be highly grateful on this year's Thanksgiving as he celebrated the special occasion with his ex-wife Cynthia Scurti and their two daughters--- Natasha and Ella.



As per People magazine, the 46-year-old retired baseball player spent the holiday at dinner with his two daughters and ex-wife, who were also joined by Scurtis' now-husband, Angel Nicolas, and the couple's daughter, Camilla. Alex's mother Lourdes also broke bread with the group.

Alex also posted several photos from the family dinner on his Instagram handle, including a group picture and a sweet shot with his teenage daughters.

"Happy Thanksgiving! #Grateful," he captioned the snaps.

The former New York Yankee also shared a solo picture of himself on IG story and wrote "Family, Turkey, Football. Happy Thanksgiving Everyone."

Alex's Thanksgiving posts comes a year after the sports star celebrated the November holiday with now-ex-fiancee Jennifer Lopez in 2020, as per People magazine.

The former couple announced their split in April 2021 after they began dating in 2017, and announced their engagement in March 2019.

JLo has since rekindled her romance with her ex-beau Affleck, whom she dated for 18 months before their 2004 split. The couple who have worked together in films 'Gigli' and 'Jersey Girl' went Instagram official on 'Let's Get Loud' singer's 52nd birthday.

On the other hand, Alex is reportedly living a single life. (ANI)

