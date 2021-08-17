Alex Rodriguez gets pizza pranked by Ben 'Afflec'

Los Angeles, Aug 17 (IANS) Actress Jennifer Lopez's ex-fiance Alex Rodriguez got pranked by an anonymous person, who used the name 'Ben Afflec', similar to Lopez's current love interest, actor Ben Affleck.

According to tmz.com, someone named Ben called up the Florida-based online pizza joint Bulls Bears & Squares, and ordered pizza worth $141.32 to Rodriguez's home on June 17.