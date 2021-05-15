Alex Rodriguez is 'not thrilled' about Jennifer Lopez reuniting with Ben Affleck

Washington [US], May 15 (ANI): American pop star Jennifer Lopez's ex-boyfriend and former baseball player Alex Rodriguez 'was pretty surprised' himself after becoming aware of JLo spending time with Ben Affleck over the past few weeks post her engagement to A-Rod ended in March.



People magazine quoted a source sharing that the 45-year-old New York Yankee "was pretty surprised," himself when he heard about Affleck, who was seen at Lopez's home in Los Angeles in late April over a week before the 48-year-old actor and songstress went away together for a day-long trip to Montana.

The source says of how things have recently unfolded after his split from ex-fiancee Lopez, "Alex is not thrilled," noting that former Rodriguez had hoped things between the pair would remain amicable.

"It definitely hurt his ego," the source adds of Rodriguez's reaction to Affleck and Lopez spending time together 17 years after the pair broke off their own engagement in 2004.

"[Alex] was under the impression that he and Jennifer would go on as friends, but he is acting so needy that Jennifer cut him off," the source says of Rodriguez, who recently told photographers 'Go Yankees' when asked about the 'Hustlers' star and Affleck, who is a long-time Boston Red Sox fan.

"Jennifer seems very happy. She tried for a long time to get her relationship with Alex to work. She feels good that she decided to break it off. She just doesn't trust him and didn't want to waste any more time," the source concludes.

As reported by People magazine, in April, the 'On The Floor' songstress and Rodriguez - who got engaged in March 2019 after two years of dating - confirmed their breakup with a joint statement.

"We have realised we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so. We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects. We wish the best for each other and one another's children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have is to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support," their statement read. (ANI)

