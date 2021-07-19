Alex Trebek, Zac Efron among Daytime Emmy fiction and lifestyle winners

As per Variety, the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (NATAS) announced its remaining crop of Daytime Emmys winners, in the "fiction and lifestyle" fields on Sunday.The 48th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards for children's and animation categories were announced on Saturday, while other major awards were revealed via the Daytime Emmys telecast on CBS last month.Trebek, who lost his battle against pancreatic cancer in November, won in the Outstanding Game Show Host category beating out Steve Harvey, Pat Sajak, Wayne Brady, and Alfonso Ribeiro.King was recognised as the winner in the Outstanding Informative Talk Show Host category nearly six months after his death due to sepsis, end-stage renal failure, and acute hypoxemic respiratory failure.He competed against Tamron Hall; Red Table Talk hosts Jada Pinkett-Smith, Willow Smith, and Adrienne Banfield-Norris; Red Table Talk: The Estefans hosts Gloria Estefan, Emily Estefan, and Lili Estefan; and GMA 3 hosts Amy Robach, Dr. Jennifer Ashton, and TJ Holmes.Efron won daytime program host for his Netflix series 'Down to Earth with Zac Efron', while 'This Old House' was named best instructional and how-to program, Food Network's 'Barefoot Contessa: Cook Like a Pro' was named outstanding culinary series. Tran won for lead actor female in a daytime fiction program, for 'The Bay'. Serkis won as guest performer in a daytime fiction program, for Netflix's 'The Letter for the King'.The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences celebrated the nominees at the 48th annual event hosted by Loni Love. Presenters included Laila Ali, Francisco Hernandez Caceres, and Lawrence Hilton-Jacobs.Here's the complete list of winners from Sunday's event:Doomsday (Vimeo)Finding Love in Quarantine (Pure Flix Digital)Rekindling Christmas (Amazon Prime Video)Take My Heart (YouTube.com)Alexa & Katie (Netflix)Dash & Lily (Netflix)The Hardy Boys (Hulu)Julie and the Phantoms (Netflix)Lidia's Kitchen (PBS)Lucky Chow (PBS)Mise En Place (Eater)Pati's Mexican Table (PBS)tasteMAKERS (PBS)Trisha's Southern Kitchen (Food Network)Home Made Simple with Laila Ali (OWN)Legacy List with Matt Paxton (PBS)Open House (NBC)Skin Decision: Before and After (Netflix)Small Business Revolution (Hulu)Down to Earth with Zac Efron (Netflix)Long Way Up (Apple TV Plus)Real Rail Adventures: Swiss International Hubs (PBS)Samantha Brown's Places To Love (PBS)Ask This Old House (PBS)Dream Home Makeover (Netflix)Get Organized with The Home Edit (Netflix)I Like To Make Stuff (YouTube.com)The American Athlete (Syndicated)Articulate with Jim Cotter (PBS)Broadway Master Class (Broadway on Demand)Close Up With The Hollywood Reporter (SundanceTV)Cafe CNN (CNN en Espanol)Despierta America (Univision)Destinos (CNN en Espanol)El Gordo y la Flaca (Univision)Nuestro Mundo (CNN en Espanol)Un Nuevo Dia (Telemundo)9 Months with Courteney Cox (Facebook Watch)Booktube (YouTube Originals)Fundamental. Gender Justice. No Exceptions. (YouTube Originals)Self-Evident (PBS)Sarah Joy Brown, as Laurie Smith, 'Studio City' (Amazon Prime Video)Midori Francis, as Lily, 'Dash & Lily' (Netflix)Jade Harlow, as Lianna Ramos, 'The Bay' (Popstar! TV)Sharon Lawrence, as Miranda Cryer, 'The Gaze' (Facebook Watch, YouTube)Gjis Blom, as Prince Viridian, 'The Letter for the King' (Netflix)Lawrence-Hilton Jacobs, as Cameran Sanders, 'A House Divided' (UMC (ALLBLK))Sean Kanan, as Sam Stevens / Dr Pierce Hartley, 'Studio City' (Amazon Prime Video)Mark Christopher Lawrence, as Hector, '$tack$' (YouTube.com)Carolyn Hennesy, as Gloria Winton, 'Studio City' (Amazon Prime Video)Alicia Leigh-Willis, as Avery Garrett, 'The Bay' (Popstar! TV)Tiffani Thiessen, as Lori Mendoza, 'Alexa & Katie' (Netflix)Jacklyn Zeman, as Sofia Madison, 'The Bay' (Popstar! TV)Neil Crone, as Mr. Leopold, 'Endlings' (Hulu)Cheyenne Jackson, as Caleb Covington, 'Julie and the Phantoms' (Netflix)Eric Nelsen, as Daniel Garrett, 'The Bay' (Popstar! TV)Tristan Rogers, as Daniel DOC Smith, 'Studio City' (Amazon Prime Video)Isaac Arellanes, as Ruben Reyna, 'Ghostwriter ' (Apple TV Plus)Arista Arhin, as Sam, 'Lockdown' (YouTube.com)Bianca D'Ambrosio, as Frankie Sanders, 'The Bay' (Popstar! TV)Madison Reyes, as Julie, 'Julie and the Phantoms' (Netflix)Amir Wilson, as Tiuri, 'The Letter for the King' (Netflix)Carly Ciarrocchi, Charlie Engelman, 'Weird But True' (National Geographic Kids)Jeff Corwin, 'Ocean Treks with Jeff Corwin' (Syndicated)Dr. Sanjay Gupta, Erica Hill, Van Jones, 'CNN/Sesame Street Town Halls' (CNN)Brandon McMillan, 'Lucky Dog with Brandon McMillan' (CBS)Wanda Sykes, as Noah's Mom, 'Noah's Arc: The 'Rona Chronicles' (YouTube.com)Anna Maria Horsford, as Jolene Hernandez, 'Studio City' (Amazon Prime Video)A Martinez, as Nardo Ramos, 'The Bay' (Popstar! TV)Ronn Moss, as Ronn Moss, 'Studio City' (Amazon Prime Video)Randy Wayne, as Matthew Johnson, 'The Bay' (Popstar! TV)Guillermo Arduino, 'Encuentro' (CNN en Espanol)Francisco Caceres, 'Un Nuevo Dia' (Telemundo)Nicole Suarez, 'Un Nuevo Dia' (Telemundo)Alejandro Rodriguez, 'Suelta la sopa' (Telemundo)The Bay (Popstar! TV)Ghostwriter (Apple TV Plus)Julie and the Phantoms (Netflix)Stuck With You (UMC)Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love (Netflix)Dash & Lily (Netflix)Ghostwriter (Apple TV Plus)Trinkets (Netflix)Creators for Change on Girls' Education with Michelle Obama (YouTube Originals)Eater's Guide to the World (Hulu)Fundamental. Gender Justice. No Exceptions. (YouTube Originals)I Am Patrick (CBN)Lucky Dog with Brandon McMillan (CBS)The Henry Ford's Innovation Nation (CBS)Life 2.0 (SYNDICATED)Lucky Dog with Brandon McMillan (CBS)This Old House (PBS)Rock the Park (SYNDICATED)94th Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day (NBC)I Am Patrick (CBN)Tournament of Roses Parade (NBC)94th Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day (NBC)CBS This Morning (CBS)Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade (ABC)Space Launch Live: America Returns to Space (Discovery and Science Channel)The Baby-Sitters Club (Netflix)Dash & Lily (Netflix)Ghostwriter (Apple TV Plus)The Letter for the King (Netflix)The At Home Pasta Series (YouTube.com)Eater's Guide to the World (Hulu)Giada at Home 2.0 (Food Network)Rock the Park (SYNDICATED)Trinkets (Netflix)Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade (ABC)The Good Road (PBS)Long Way Up (Apple TV Plus)Pan Y Circo (Amazon Prime Video)Sesame Street (HBO)Trisha's Southern Kitchen (Food Network)Julie and the Phantoms (Netflix)Life 2.0 (SYNDICATED)Long Way Up (Apple TV Plus)Xploration Outer Space (SYNDICATED)Dino Dana The Movie (Amazon Prime Video)The Drew Barrymore Show (SYNDICATED)Mo Willems and the Storytime All-Stars Present: Don't Let the Pigeon Do Storytime! (HBO Max)The Talk (CBS)All That (Nickelodeon)The Drew Barrymore Show (SYNDICATED)The Healing Powers of Dude (Netflix)The Letter for the King (Netflix)Sesame Street (HBO)The Daytime Emmy Awards are presented to individuals and programs broadcast between 2 am and 6 pm, as well as certain categories of digital and syndicated programming of similar content.More than 3,000 submissions, as premiered in the calendar year 2020, were received by NATAS and judged by a pool of more than 1,000 TV industry professionals.The live streams of the July 17 and 18 Daytime Emmy ceremonies are available to watch on the web at Watch.TheEmmys.TV and via the Emmy apps for iOS, tvOS, Android, FireTV, Samsung Smart TV and Roku.The 48th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards is produced by NATAS with Adam Sharp and Steve Ulrich, executive producers; Lisa Armstrong, senior producer; Rachel Schwartz, writer and manager, Daytime Awards Administration and Brent Stanton, executive director, Daytime Awards Administration.Both the children's/animation and fiction/lifestyle ceremonies were directed and co-executive produced by David Parks of Viewfinder. 