Ali Abbas Zafar directs Diljit Dosanjh's next song 'Void'

Mumbai, Sep 7 (IANS) Actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh is shooting with filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar for his new track 'Void', which is part of his new album titled 'Moon Child Era'.

So far, the videos of tracks 'Lover' and 'Black and White' have been released from the album.

Diljit said: "It is no less than an honour to have collaborated with Ali for this project. In fact, given that the songs and the entire album are so close to me, I am glad to see how the shoot of 'Void' has turned out."