Ali Asgar: Started loving my profession all over again due to lockdown

Mumbai, Feb 3 (IANS) Actor-comedian Ali Asgar has started loving his job all over again after lockdown. He says he has started giving more value to his work after sitting idle at home for almost a year.

"It was unexpected and nobody ever thought of a word called 'lockdown' would enter our lives. It was quite difficult in the beginning, thinking about what will happen over the next few days, but after a few days we all got used to it. We started talking with our family and friends over the phone. I think our country has managed this pandemic really well and because of that today we are standing next to each other. If you see in the European countries, the situation is still not pleasant but I hope and pray that everything becomes normal over there, too," Asgar told IANS.