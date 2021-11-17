Ali Fazal shares unique experience of dubbing for his space film

Mumbai, Nov 17 (IANS) As the first look of his upcoming space film is revealed, actor Ali Fazal shares how dubbing for this film was so unique for him.

Ali said, "It's something I haven't dabbled with before, it was more like an experiment to try and pull this off in some very unlikely conditions too but that's a surprise for all for later. We tried to fit in a large concept into these frames, I do hope people like it because if they do, we will go five steps further into the unknown and start churning out the rest of this film - yes there might be versions left to showcase."