Ali Merchant returns to screen with romantic murder mystery 'Libaas'

Mumbai, Dec 22 (IANS) Actor Ali Merchant will be returning to the screen after eight years with his upcoming show 'Libaas', which is a romantic murder mystery.

The actor has credited the show's story for saying 'yes' to the project.

On being part of 'Libaas', the actor shares, "Being on-screen and on set after 8-9 years feels wonderful. It's the story that made me say 'yes' to the show as well as the director's perception. 'Libaas' is a romantic murder mystery, is what I can reveal as of now and I portray an angry unconventional cop's character. Hope the audiences are as excited to see me on screen as I am to be back."