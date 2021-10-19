Alia Bhatt celebrates 'virtual wala love' as 'Student of the Year' clocks nine years

To mark the special day, Alia and 'SOTY' director Karan Johar, who are working together for their upcoming film 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani', video called Varun and Sidharth, to reconnect virtually.Taking to her Instagram handle, Alia posted a picture in which she and Karan can be seen posing with their phones, flashing Varun and Sidharth on video calls.Along with the picture, Alia added a caption inspired by the film's songs 'The Disco Song' and 'Ishq Wala Love'."There's something about today.. something really special. 9 years later we managed to connect and give each other some happy grateful virtual wala love," she wrote.Karan launched the trio through 'Student of the Year', which was about love and friendship. The movie had received immense love, especially from the young audience.In the flick, Varun starred as a rich bully while Sidharth played one of the most likeable personalities as he was shown to be confident, hardworking, and perfect in almost everything. Alia played the role of a spoilt rich girl who didn't understand things beyond fashion brands and beauty products but was actually a love-struck student who valued relationships above all that.The three actors have come a long way and have delivered some great performances since their debut. (ANI)