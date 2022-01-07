Alia Bhatt 'flexes' beau Ranbir Kapoor's photography skills

Alia took to Instagram and shared a few pictures of herself from her year-end vacation with Ranbir at an undisclosed location. She wrote in the caption, "Casually flexing my boyfriend's photography skills."

It is the first time that the actress publicly addressed Ranbir as her ‘boyfriend'.

While Ranbir's mother Neetu Kapoor and Alia' mom Soni Razdan commented with heart emojis under the pictures, Alia' ‘Two States' co-star Arjun Kapoor put up a quirky comment saying, "#phirseuddchale".

Alia and Ranbir had jetted off to an undisclosed location to ring in the New Year amid the wilderness. In an earlier set of pictures shared by Alia on her Instagram, Ranbir too made an appearance in one of the images.

On the work front, Alia was supposed to be seen in S.S. Rajamouli's magnum opus ‘RRR' alongside Telugu superstars Ram Charan and Jr NTR. However, the third wave of the pandemic has pushed the release of the film to a later, unannounced date.

--IANS

aa/dc/arm