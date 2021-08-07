Alia Bhatt gives a glimpse of her yoga routine

On Saturday, the 'Dear Zindagi' star took to her Instagram story and uploaded a snap of her sitting on a yoga mat.In the image, she is seen sporting a pink coloured fitness outfit, her hair tied with a bun at the top."Sunshine and yoga," Alia captioned the post.A few days ago, Alia had posted another picture, flaunting her workout body in a blue fitness outfit. She captioned the post as, "20 done 20 to go. #sohfit40daychallenge."Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia is currently shooting for 'Darlings', which marks her first film as a producer.She will also be seen in 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani', co-starring Ranveer Singh.Fans are also waiting to see Alia and her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor together in the film 'Brahmastra', which also features Amitabh Bachchan. (ANI)