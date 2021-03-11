Alia Bhatt: 'Have tested negative for Covid-19'

Mumbai, March 11 (IANS) Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt on Thursday informed that she has tested negative for Covid-19, in a health update she shared on Instagram story. Alia added in the statement that she has resumed work the same day.

"I've been reading all your messages of concern and care. I have tested negative for covid-19 and after isolating and speaking with my doctors, I am back to work from today. Thank you all for your good wishes! I am taking care and staying safe! You please do the same. Love to you all #dogazkidoori #maskhaizaroori," she said.