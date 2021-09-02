Alia Bhatt pens emotional message remembering Sidharth Shukla

Mumbai, Sep 2 (IANS) Television and Bollywood actor Sidharth Shuklas untimely demise has not only left everyone in shock, but also created a void that cannot be filled.

Sidharth (40) did a number of television and reality shows and also acted in the popular 2014 film ‘Humpty Sharma ki Dulhania', starring Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt as the leads.