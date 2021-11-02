Alia Bhatt pens sweet birthday note for SRK, calls him her 'favourite person'

On her Instagram handle, Alia shared a monochrome picture of Shah Rukh in which he could be seen taking a selfie from his residence. The snap shows a crowd of fans thronging SRK's residence Mannat to get a glimpse of the superstar.The image appears to be one from his birthdays when SRK comes out to wave his fans gathered to wish him on his special day.Sharing the picture, Alia wrote, "My favourite person. King of not just cinema. King of goodness, king of possibly-it-all! Happy happy birthday SR.""You are and always will be synonymous with LOVE. Love is the greatest thing in this world. And so are you," she wrote adding, "I hope, wish and pray that you only have good, love-filled days in your life always and forever - because that's all you give us."Alia and SRK have shared screen space in the 2016 movie 'Dear Zindagi'. The two have also collaborated for Alia's upcoming film 'Darlings'.Directed by Jasmeet K Reen, 'Darlings' has been produced under SRK's banner Red Chillies Entertainment and Alia's production company Eternal Sunshine Production. The film also stars Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma and Roshan Mathew in the lead roles. (ANI)