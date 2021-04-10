Alia Bhatt posts photos from Covid isolation

Mumbai, April 10 (IANS) Bollywood star Alia Bhatt, who is currently quarantined at home with Covid-19, had a note of wisdom for fans on Saturday, along with a couple of pictures lying in bed.

"Dreamers never wake up," Alia wrote alongside the images, with a cloud emoji.

Alia tested positive for the coronavirus on April 2. She keeps sharing health updates on social media.