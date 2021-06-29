Alia Bhatt, Ram Charan-starrer 'RRR' filming finished, only 2 songs left to shoot

On Tuesday, DVV Entertainments, the production house of 'RRR', took to Instagram to give an update about the movie's filming.The makers also announced that lead actors Ram Charan and Jr NTR have completed their dubbing portions in two languages."Moving at a rapid pace. Except for two songs, we are done with the shoot. #RRRMovie @tarak9999 and @alwaysramcharan have completed the dubbing for 2 languages and will wind up the rest soon," the post read on the official Instagram handle of the production house.Along with it, the makers uploaded a poster featuring Jr NTR and Ram Charan.Actor Alia Bhatt, who is also a part of the multi-lingual movie, re-shared the same news on her Instagram Story.'RRR' also stars Ajay Devgn, Samuthirakani, Olivia Morris, Alison Doody, and Ray Stevenson. In the film, Alia has been paired opposite Ram Charan while Jr NTR will be romancing Olivia.'RRR' will reportedly be a fictional story set in the 1920s pre-independent era and will be based on the lives of two celebrated freedom fighters- Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem.The film was originally planned as a July 30, 2020 release. However, the unforeseen delays, including those caused by injuries suffered by Jr NTR and Ram Charan during production, forced the makers to push the release date. The coronavirus outbreak and subsequent lockdown again disrupted the production.Finally, the shooting was resumed in October last year. The much-talked-about film 'RRR,' will release in multiple languages on October 13 this year. (ANI)