Alia Bhatt remembers Sidharth Shukla as 'most genuine person' she had worked with

Sidharth, who made his Bollywood debut in 2014 with 'Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania', starring Varun and Alia in the lead roles, died of a heart attack on Thursday.Taking to her Instagram story, Alia shared a throwback monochrome picture featuring herself with Varun and Sidharth posing at a promotional event for their film.Alongside the snap, she wrote, "Sid, one of the warmest, kindest and most genuine people I've worked with...always smiling and always positive! My heartfelt condolences to his family, loved ones and his fans who loved him so so deeply! Rest in peace!"Earlier, the film's lead Varun Dhawan also expressed grief at the sudden demise of Sidharth. "Rip brother u are loved by so many and u touched so many with ur kind heart and beautiful personality. Today heaven has gained a star and we have lost one. My deepest condolences to the family and loved ones," Varun wrote on his Instagram handle.Sidharth Shukla played the role of Angad Bedi, an NRI suitor for Kavya (Alia) in 'Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania'.Sidharth was 40 when he breathed his last. Mumbai's Cooper hospital confirmed his death to ANI.According to one of the hospital officials, around 9:25 am, he was brought dead to the hospital on Thursday. However, the exact reason behind his demise has not been revealed yet. As per several reports, Sidharth died of a heart attack.The actor last appeared on reality shows 'Bigg Boss OTT' and 'Dance Deewane 3' with Shehnaaz Gill. The late star rose to fame with the hit TV shows 'Balika Vadhu' and 'Dil Se Dil Tak'.He also shared screen space with Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan in the 2014 hit film 'Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania'. The actor was also seen alongside Diljit Dosanjh in the 2018 movie 'Soorma'.He recently tasted success with his stint on the reality show 'Bigg Boss 13', where he emerged as the winner. The actor's last screen outing was Ekta Kapoor's insanely popular show 'Broken But Beautiful 3' in which he played the role of Agastya. (ANI)